Imagine transforming your living room into an enchanted stage, where music comes to life and transports you to the extraordinary world of Oz. This is exactly the magic that Samsung wants to bring into our homes with the new Music Frame Wicked Edition, a limited edition of its customizable wireless speaker, born from the collaboration with the highly anticipated film Wicked. It is not just a simple speaker, but a complete audio experience, which combines immersive sound with a unique design inspired by the famous musical. Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, explained how the goal is to offer a product that not only sounds great, but also allows you to express your personality and make technology an element of design.

The Music Frame Wicked Edition is packaged to impress, with a custom box and themed photo frame that includes three exclusive photo cards, some autographed. And then, of course, there’s the limited-edition frame with an Oz-inspired design. But the real magic happens when you press play. Dolby Atmos technology provides immersive sound that surrounds you, creating a multidimensional experience that makes you feel like you’re right there in the middle of the action. And with Q-Symphony, you can connect your Music Frame to other compatible Samsung devices for an even more immersive sound experience. The Wicked Edition Music Frame will launch in the US at the end of October, along with the film, with additional markets to follow soon.