The iPhone 12 series has finally been launched after a long wait from Apple, a California tech company. Apple is offering OLED display for the first time in all the devices in this series and for the first time all iPhone models come with 5G connectivity support. In the new devices, the company is giving the A14 Bionic chipset and the protection of the ceramic shield is given on their display. The company first brought an OLED display in the iPhone X.

Four new models iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have been launched by the company. Samsung and LG have also benefited from getting OLED panels in these devices because the display panels for new devices are being sent to Apple from them. Apple is bringing new devices from 5.4 inches to 6.1 inches display size.



7 crore units to be built

The report says that a 6.1-inch display panel is being supplied by LG Display for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. At the same time, Samsung Display is supplying 5.4 inch and 6.7 inch display panel of iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. About 7 crore units of the iPhone 12 model will be manufactured by the California-based company by the end of the year.

Samsung got more orders

Around 80 million OLED display panels from Samsung and LG will be sent to Apple by the end of the year. Of these, 10 percent is held by the company reserves. However, among Samsung and LG, Samsung is going to give more display panel to Apple. LG will supply around 20 million units and around 60 million OLED panels will be sent by Apple to Samsung. Last year, only the OLED display was given in the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

See full specifications