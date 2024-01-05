Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Group have announced a partnership aimed at connecting in-vehicle platforms and smart homes, opening up new perspectives for remote control of connected home appliances and car systems. Under this agreement, Samsung Electronics will expand its already established SmartThings platform to include support for connected cars from the Hyundai and Kia brands, including electric vehicles. These home-to-car and car-to-home systems will be designed to create a synergistic connection between home applications and in-vehicle infotainment systems, allowing remote control in both directions. Features accessible through the app include starting the vehicle, opening and closing the windows, and activating the air conditioner. Furthermore, while in the car, users will have the ability to manage a variety of household appliances and carry out tasks related to energy management.

Samsung says that this combined platform could also allow the programming of predefined routines: imagine, for example, that when the alarm goes off in the morning, the curtains automatically open in the house, the lights turn on and the car prepares itself for the desired temperature in prediction of your route to work. Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President of Samsung, highlighted that this collaboration will lead to the creation of integrated services “optimized for future lifestyles”, significantly improving the customer experience both at home and in the car. This partnership between Samsung and the Hyundai Motor Group represents a step forward towards ever closer connectivity between the home environment and life on the move. The opportunity to control our home appliances and car functions remotely opens up new perspectives for simplifying daily routines and increasing efficiency.