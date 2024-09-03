Was stipulated an important agreement between Samsung SDI and General Motors (GM) for a new factory of batteries traction for electric vehicles.

Samsung Sdi and GM, a 3.5 billion partnership for the production of batteries for electric cars

The agreement by Samsung Sdi and GMwhich amounts to 3.5 billionhas an unparalleled purpose: to implement mass production in the year 2027 Of batteries from 36 GWh.

Samsung Sdi and GM, a 3.5 billion partnership for the production of batteries for electric cars

Samsung SDI and U.S. automaker GM said they have reached an agreement to jointly build a plant to produce electric car batteries.

The project had already been announced last April 2023, on that occasion GM and Samsung Sdi had said the joint venture cost more than about $3 billionfor an expected production capacity of 30 GWh. Samsung Sdi recently specified that the joint factory is intended for mass production in 2027, with an annual capacity that could increase to 36 GWh.

The factory will be located in New Carlisle, Indiana in the United States, on a surface of 680 hectares. The plant will give more than 1,600 jobs.

The battery typology, prismatic NCA

It’s about NCA-based nickel-rich prismatic batterieswhich are expected to be used in future electric cars. NCA stands for Nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA) is a cathode material used in lithium-ion batteries. The high nickel content in this material gives the battery a high energy density, making it particularly suitable for applications where long range is required, such as electric vehicles.

The prismatic batteries are a type of battery characterized by a rectangular or prismatic shape. This design offers several advantages, including:

High energy density: They allow a large amount of energy to be stored in a relatively small volume, increasing the range of electric vehicles.

They allow a large amount of energy to be stored in a relatively small volume, increasing the range of electric vehicles. Design Flexibility: The prismatic shape allows the batteries to be adapted to different configurations inside the vehicle, optimising space.

The prismatic shape allows the batteries to be adapted to different configurations inside the vehicle, optimising space. Good stability: the rigid structure contributes to greater stability and durability over time

Words from Samsung CEO Sdi

Samsung SDI CEO Yoon-ho Choi said the following:

“Based on the partnership with GM, the number one automaker in North America, we have established a premium battery manufacturing hub to lead the US electric vehicle market. Samsung Sdi will do its best to support GM in strengthening its leadership in the electric vehicle market with the company’s PRiMX battery products featuring Super Gap technology“.

Words from GM’s Chairman and CEO

GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said:

“The Samsung Sdi joint venture is the latest example of GM’s commitment to driving innovation in America. The electric vehicle market and GM sales will continue to grow as more customers experience our electric vehicles, charging infrastructure develops and we expand into more segments.“.

Samsung Sdi and GM, a very important partnership

This is an agreement to be evaluated from many points of view because it sets these objectives in motion:

Accelerating the transition to electric vehicles : this agreement will help accelerate the transition to electricity in the automotive sector, with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions and preventing climate change.

: this agreement will help accelerate the transition to electricity in the automotive sector, with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions and preventing climate change. Reduce dependence on Asian suppliers i: For Western automakers, such as General Motors, this deal is a way to reduce dependence on Asian battery suppliers, and ensure greater security in the supply chain.

i: For Western automakers, such as General Motors, this deal is a way to reduce dependence on Asian battery suppliers, and ensure greater security in the supply chain. Creating new jobs : building and operating a new plant, will create thousands of new jobs.

: building and operating a new plant, will create thousands of new jobs. Technological development: Samsung SDI and GM Collaboration Drives Development of New, More Powerful, and Sustainable Battery Technologies.

Samsung Sdi and GM, a very important partnership

Furthermore, with this new partnership, General Motors will be able to increase the production of electric vehicles and meet the strong market demand. Moreover, the production and development of new technologies will almost certainly reduce the cost of batteries and automatically that of electric cars.

This agreement will also increase competition in the electric vehicle battery sector, and encourage companies to innovate and offer better products.

A zero-carbon future

The agreement between Samsung SDI and GM represents a big step forward towards 100% sustainable mobility. In all fairness, the collaboration between these two major companies will help electric cars become more accessible – as well as increasing the environmental sustainability – and to accelerate this transition towards electric.