Samsung it's a company that as usual we don't waste time introducing you to. After all, the company is now famous all over the world due to its many products launched on the market. Today we talk to you again of mobile devices and obviously Android!

Samsung has decided to introduce seamless updates!

By seamless update we mean a technology adopted by Google itself and made available years ago with Android 7. In short, the idea is to greatly improve the process of updating a terminal. Simplifying to the minimum termsthe update is installed in a different partition compared to the one in use and this allows the user to continue to use your device during the process. Only after restarting the terminal does it begin to adopt the new partition containing the updated Android version, then deleting the previous, now inactive one.

The news is that with the presentation of the new Galaxy A55 Samsung seems to have finally adopted this ingenious system. All this was noticed by some attentive consumers who noticed how during the installation phase of a patch, the terminal warns that once the terminal is restarted the procedure will be completed.

If you own an old Samsung terminal you can always cross your fingers and hope that this technology will be implemented, but unfortunately it will be difficult, given that having an additional partition on which to install updates, It has the disadvantage of taking up memory and for many users this is considered a real affront! We will obviously keep you updated in case of news!