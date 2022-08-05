Samsung is one of the most renowned technology companies in the industry. The devices it produces are innumerable but without a doubt smartphones stand out, including some of the top of the range currently available on the market: the Galaxy.

Today we really want to talk to you about these latest devices, as complaints have been raining in the last few weeks! If you are curious to find out what is happening stay with us.

Samsung amid controversy, Galaxy batteries swell in the heat!

In recent weeks a torrid heat has hit Italy and beyond, and summer is making itself felt. If you are used to using technology for sure you know that high temperatures are not really suitable for our electronic devices, including smartphones.

However, each device should also have the right cooling system that allows it to be used even on the hottest sunny days by the sea. But what would you do if you found yourself with your phone’s battery swollen to excess?

Today we want to talk to you about this, as Samsung is currently inundated with complaints due to this problem that particularly plagues the Galaxy range. of the company’s smartphones in the UK.

The English testimonies are numerous and range from Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S10, as well as a Samsung Galaxy S22, the current top of the range of the company. But also Note 10+, Z Fold 2, Galaxy S20 and many others! The photos spread on the web show phones with the back covers lifted from the battery which, due to the heat, has become extremely swollen.

In short, it is certainly not a good situation. Smartphone cases apparently hold too much heat and cannot withstand these excessive temperatures.

For the moment there have been no Italian testimonials but we still recommend that you keep your Samsung phone as far as possible from the heat, avoiding exposing it to direct sunlight. A swollen battery is certainly not good news!

Anyway we await a statement from Samsung which should arrive soon, of course we will keep you updated!