Through Amazon you can buy one on offer Samsung Memorie 990 Pro 4 TB SSD with heatsink, for PC and PlayStation 5. The promotion is 5% off the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price for this product it is €328.21. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Samsung Memorie 990 Pro SSD with heatsink is perfect for PS5
If you are looking for an SSD for expand PS5 memory, the Samsung Memorie 990 Pro SSD with heatsink is perfectly compatible with the Sony console (and obviously also with computers): the 4 TB guarantees four times more space than the basic one of the console. It is a PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 NVMe M.2 SSD and reaches read/write speeds of up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s. The heat sink guarantees superior performance by avoiding overheating. Measures 8 x 2.2 x 0.23 cm.
