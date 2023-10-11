There Prime Offers Festival continues and on this October 11, 2023 there is only one day left to take advantage of the unique discounts offered by Amazon Italy. There are really many promotions and among the most interesting products we find theSamsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD for PS5 and PC. The reported discount compared to the most recent price is 8%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price indicated by Amazon is €136. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Samsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD It is officially compatible with PS5 and PC. It offers a reading speed of up to 7,000 MB/s and a writing speed of up to 5,000 MB/s. This model does not have a heat sink (the latter is not on Prime offer).