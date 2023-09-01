The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Samsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD for PC and PS5. The reported discount is approximately €34 compared to the previous price, or 21%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price for this product it is 160€. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

L’Samsung 980 PRO 2TB SSD for PC and PS5 achieves sequential read speeds of up to 7000MB/s. Measures 8.01 x 2.21 x 0.24cm.