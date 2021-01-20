Samsung has announced the launch of a new generation of solid state drives connected to the SATA interface, which the South Korean giant describes as a “Compelling combination of performance, reliability and compatibility”.

The Samsung 870 Evo are, as we had anticipated, SATA III storage units (6 Gbps) designed to cover the entry level segment. They have a format of 2.5 inches with 7 mm thick and can be used both on laptops or desktops.

Samsung mentions a 30% performance increase over the series it replaces, the 860 Evo, reaching speeds of 560/530 Mbytes per second in sequential read / write and a rating of 98K and 88K in 4K random read / write.

The performance increase, already at the limit of what the SATA interface can offer, is achieved with a new controller, new 3-bit V-NAND TLC memories, TurboWrite technology and an additional data cache composed of capacity LPDDR4 memory variable depending on the version, from 512 Mbytes to 4 Gbytes of the higher model.

Samsung 870 Evo, versions and prices

Samsung markets these units in storage capacities of up to 4 Tbytes with the following prices:

250GB: $ 49

500GB: $ 79

1TB: $ 139

2TB: $ 269

4 TB: $ 529

They will be available this month in the international market with five year warranty and a resistance in Tbytes written that goes from 150 TBW of the smallest unit to 2,400 TBW of the version with 4 Tbytes.

You already know that from here we have been recommending PCI-Express units as a future format (ideally the new and faster 4.0 ones) such as the brand new SSD 980 PRO from Samsung that we had the opportunity to analyze. However, not all users have motherboards that support them and the presence of SATA is still in the majority.

Hence the interest that manufacturers continue to improve this type of format that even with lower performance provide greater compatibility and better prices per GB than PCIe. Under this format, Samsung also has the 870 QVO on the market, units that stand out for the use of the second generation of QLC memories of four bits per cell and storage capacities of up to 8 Tbytes.