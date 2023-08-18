Through the Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Samsung S95B series 65-inch OLED TV. The reported discount is €241, or 14% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon is € 1,760.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Samsung 65 inch OLED TV of the S95B series features Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ which guarantees 120Hz in 4K without any distortion or blur. This model features an ultra-slim 4mm profile. It supports Dolby Atmos and OTS. The HDMI output is 2.1.