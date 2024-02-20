Bodega Aurrera has prepared an interesting offer for you. This is the 65-inch Samsung screen that, for a limited time, It has a price of $10,990 pesosrepresenting a savings of more than half off its original price of $20,999.

This television belongs to the Samsung CU7000 series, recognized for its cutting-edge features and advanced technologies. With a giant screen that offers a Ultra HD 4K resolutionthe TV guarantees an exceptional viewing experience, backed by the Samsung Contrast Enhancer and a Mega Contrast dynamic contrast ratio.

The sleek black design and frameless bezel make this TV fit seamlessly into any space, providing not only sharp, detailed picture quality but also a host of smart features that enhance the user experience. These features include automatic shutdown, high dynamic range (HDR) for more vibrant and realistic images, channel browsing, web browsing and accessing content over the Internet.

Equipped with the powerful Samsung Crystal 4K processor, This TV ensures that any multimedia content is enjoyed in 4K resolution quality. In addition, it offers versatile connectivity with multiple HDMI, USB, Ethernet LAN and Wi-Fi 5 for a hassle-free wireless Internet connection.

One of its impressive features is the smart functionalities through SmartHuballowing users to access and various features and applications, including popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Also has Gaming Hub, an online platform that allows you to enjoy different video game titles without the need for an additional video game console.

65 inch Samsung screen

With these features, the screen 65-inch Samsung available at Bodega Aurrera not only offers a superior entertainment experience, but it also proves to be a smart and accessible option for those looking for quality and savings in the same package.