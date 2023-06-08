Samsung has announced the launch of the new Less Microfiber filter, an external filter for washing machines designed to drastically reduce the emissions of plastic microfibers during washing cycles. Designed in collaboration with Patagonia and the expertise of the global ocean conservation organization Ocean Wise, this filter builds on the success of the 2022 Less Microfiber cycle, significantly reducing microplastics and offering a better way to wash effective and at the same time “green”. The new filter is currently available in Korea and the United Kingdom and will arrive in other countries in the third quarter. “The continuous increase of microplastics in our oceans, increasingly stringent regulations in many countries, as well as the increase in health concerns, have led Samsung to work together with Ocean Wise and Patagonia to study a technology that avoids the release of microplastics in our daily life,” said Moohyung Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D Team of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “Through innovations such as the filter and the Less Microfiber cycle, Samsung is integrating the concept of Everyday Sustainability into a wider range of products, making respect for the environment a daily household practice.”

Samsung declares that the Less Microfiber cycle reduces the dispersion of microplastics by up to 54%, in part by exploiting the proprietary Ecobubble technology. Thanks to the air bubbles that help dissolve the detergent, washing clothes requires less heat and energy, thus reducing rubbing and consequently preventing the production of microplastics. The Less Microfiber filter also goes one step further, preventing up to 98% of microplastics released in the laundry from ending up in the oceans – an amount equivalent to eight 500ml plastic bottles per year, based on four times use per week. The filter is compatible with a number of standard washing machines, widening the possibility of adopting a more sustainable choice. The lamellae of the filter capture the microplastics with a 65-70 micrometer wide mesh then redirect and compress these plastics on one side, therefore it is sufficient to clean the filter approximately once a month. Connecting with Samsung’s SmartThings intelligent connectivity platform, the filter tracks the fill level from 0 to 100%, alerting the user of both cleaning needs and problems to be solved, via the SmartThings app. The Less Microfiber Cycle is already available as a preset option in select Samsung washing machine models from 2022 and can be activated by simply pressing a button and this year will be extended, via a network update, to those using previous Wi-enabled Samsung washing machine models -Fi.