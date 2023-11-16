The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy it finally started and, at midnight, many very interesting offers were immediately activated. Let’s immediately see, among the many discounts available, which are the most interesting promotions starting from Samsung Monitor S24C366EAU, a low-priced 24-inch curved 1080p display. The reported discount is precisely 57% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price for this product it is €107 and the current price is the best ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Samsung Monitor S24C366EAU it is a low priced (1800R) curved screen. With its 24 inches, 1920 x 1080p resolution and a 75 Hz refresh rate, it is certainly not the best screen for gaming, but if you are looking for a curved screen for your workstation and you don’t have a high-end PC level, you can save with this model. It has support for Flicker Free, Eye Saver Mode, Game Mode, Eco Saving Plus and FreeSync technologies. Measures 16.6 x 61.8 x 39.4 cm.