The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a Samsung 1TB MicroSD Card with SD Adapter Included; this is also the 2024 version of the product. The discount compared to the previous price is about €40. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
The previous price indicated by Amazon is €152.41. The current price is the lowest ever, also because it is the first one proposed since the product was put on sale on Amazon.
Samsung MicroSD Card Features
This memory is compatible with smartphones, tablets, laptops and portable gaming consolesif of course they support 1TB memory. The SD adapter is also included in the package. The speed is 160 MB/s.
This product has six levels of protection: It is resistant to water, high temperatures, X-rays, magnetic fields, drops and wear. The product has received thousands of positive reviews, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5.
