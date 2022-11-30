Samsung Electronics today announced that more than twice as many Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip units were sold as business devices compared to last year. Between January and October 2022, sales of Samsung foldable smartphones to business customers grew by 105% compared to the same period in 2021. Estimates point to 16 million devices being shipped worldwide, a 73% year-on-year increase: by 2023 Samsung plans to cross the milestone of 26 million devices.

“Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphones were born to open up new ways of working and to rediscover creativity,” says KC Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team in the MX Division of Samsung Electronics. “This strong growth in investment reflects the need for our corporate customers to stimulate the productivity of their resources through meaningful innovations.”