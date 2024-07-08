The end of the school year is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors and share unforgettable moments with your family. Sam’s Club, recognized for its prestige and variety of high-quality products, offers a wide range of outdoor items, ideal for creating a pleasant atmosphere in your garden or patio.

Will you pass up the chance to make a barbecue? This summer, Sam’s Club is selling the Member’s Mark Hybrid Gas and Charcoal Grill at a deep discount. This outdoor item, which previously had a cost of $13,297, now it is at $10,228 and you can purchase it with up to 9 months without interest.

With a wide selection of products for the home and outdoors, you will always find what you need to improve your space and enjoy unforgettable moments with your family. The company operates through clients with a current membership. offers high quality products, promotions and discounts that fit your budget.

Take advantage of the discount and payment facilities offered by this prestigious store. In addition, this grill is from Member’s Mark, which is an exclusive brand of Sam’s Club and stands out for its quality.

Features of the Member’s Mark Gas and Charcoal Hybrid Grill

◉ Steel Construction: Ideal for use with gas or charcoal, offering flexibility in your cooking methods.

◉ Enamel Coated Cast Iron Grill Grate: Durable and easy to clean, ensuring exceptional durability.

◉ 91 CM Cooking Height: Facilitates a comfortable and efficient grilling operation.

◉ Charcoal Grill Height Adjustment: Allows precise control over heat intensity.

◉ 5 Pieces Cast Iron Grill Grate: Ample space to cook multiple meats and vegetables at the same time.

◉ 2 Pieces Warming Rack: Keep your food at the perfect temperature while you continue cooking.

◉ 2 Wheels with Brakes and 2 Large Wheels: Makes it easy to move the grill around your patio or garden.

◉ Thermometers for Temperature Control: Ensures perfect cooking with precise temperature control.

◉ Gas Grill Section and Charcoal Grill Section: Combines the best of both worlds in one grill.

Specifications

◉ Manufacturing Material: Steel

◉ Package Contents: 1 Grill

◉ Color: N/A

◉ Accessories Included: No

◉ Model Number: KS209916

◉ Country of Origin Name: China