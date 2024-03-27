Do you like to take advantage of trends? Don't miss this opportunity to renew your home with the comfort and style offered by the Member's Mark Electric Leather Recliner from Sam's Club, take advantage of this exclusive offer and enjoy incomparable rest and relaxation.

If you need a sign to remodel your home, the company that operates through customers with current membership, Costco's main competition, Sam's Club has an irresistible offer for you. Discover the features of the new Member's Mark Electric Leather Recliner at an unbeatable price and with up to 13 months without interest.

This exclusive rocking recliner chair, from the renowned Members Mark brand, is available for only $12,274. Additionally, you can purchase it with the convenience of paying it in interest-free monthly installments and by paying by card you can save.

It should be noted that Members Mark is an exclusive Sam's Club brand, recognized for offering a wide variety of high-quality items at affordable prices. From electronics to pantry, Members Mark guarantees quality in each of its products, Therefore, this armchair recently launched in its catalog is a guarantee of comfort.

Chair features:

⦿ Traditional/formal style with gliding movement.

⦿ Electric recline that allows you to lie down at large angles, ideal for an afternoon nap.

⦿ Made with top grain leather and matching PU cover for an exquisite and comfortable design.

⦿ Multifunctional: Can sit, lie down and shake, suitable for various scenarios.

⦿ Ergonomic design that fits the curve of the human body, providing good support and eliminating fatigue.

Specifications:

⦿ Color: Gray

⦿ Warranty: 1 year direct with supplier

⦿ Style: Traditional

⦿ Height of assembled product: 102.24 cm

⦿ Assembled size: 101.60×100.97×102.24 cm

⦿ Manufacturing Material: Top grain leather, PU, ​​plywood, polyurethane foam, polyester fiber, polypropylene non-woven fabric