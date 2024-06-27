Summer vacation is the perfect time to get together with friends and family, and nothing improves these gatherings like a delicious homemade pizza. To make this possible, the Member’s Mark™ 12″ Rotating Gas Pizza Oven is a great option as you’ll have a perfect pizza in two minutes, and you can find it at Sam’s Club.

The warehouse club chain affiliated with Walmart, offers a wide variety of products at competitive prices. Known for its focus on quality and value, Sam’s Club also features a wide range of exclusive items from its own brand, Member’s Mark which features high-quality items at affordable prices to satisfy the needs and preferences of its customers.

Member’s Mark 12″ Gas Rotating Pizza Oven

One of this season’s featured products is the Member’s Mark 12″ Gas Rotary Pizza Oven, available for $3,067.96 with the option of up to 3 months interest-free. This oven is ideal for any summer gathering, allowing you to create stone-cooked pizzas with ease and precision.

Features of the Member’s Mark 12″ Gas Rotary Pizza Oven:

◉ Easy to carry and use at any outdoor gathering.

◉ Gas Powered: For greater convenience and speed.

◉ Insulated Oven: Maintains heat efficiently.

◉ 12″ Cordierite Rotating Pizza Stone: Ensures even cooking of the pizza.

◉ Powerful 304 Stainless Steel Burner: Optimized to reach temperatures up to 900°F (482°C) in just 15 minutes of preheating.

◉ Achieve the perfect crust in less than 2 minutes.

◉ Cast Aluminum Front with High Temperature Resistant Coating: Durable and weather resistant.

◉ Temperature Control: Allows a wide range of temperatures to be reached.

◉ Foldable Legs: Facilitate quick assembly and compact storage.

Includes Portable RPET Protector: For greater protection and convenience.

◉ Compatible with 20 lbs LP Cylinders.

Specifications:

◉ Packaging Contents: 1 pizza oven, 1 aluminum pizza peel, 1 4″ pizza cutter, 1 portable protector, start guide and safety instructions.

◉ Color Tone: Black.

◉ Weight of the Assembled Product: 13 kg.

◉ Recommended Location of Use: Outdoors.

◉ Warranty: 1 year direct with the supplier.

◉ Assembled Product Dimensions: 39.5 cm (depth) x 61.5 cm (width) x 29.5 cm (height).

◉ Manufacturing Material: High temperature resistant painted steel, stainless steel, aluminum, cordierite, ceramic fiber insulation, plastic knobs.

◉ Requires Assembly: Yes.