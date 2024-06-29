At Sam’s Club, you’ll find a wide variety of items ideal for renovating your home, furnishing your business or undertaking new projects. With a focus on meeting all your needs, Sam’s Club offers high-quality products at competitive prices. In its new catalog, The Koblenz 6-burner floor stove stands out, now with a great discount in addition to flexible payment options.

Although, when looking for a stove, it is important to take into account several factors to ensure you make the best choice, such as considering the number of burners, type of ignition, cover material since resistant materials such as ceramic and stainless steel They are durable and easy to clean. Likewise, the capacity of the oven and if you are looking for elements such as the tempered glass cape and the robust grills. They add functionality and security, you can’t miss this offer that the Walmart subsidiary has for you.

The retailer that offers exclusive items to its customers with a current membership, this time stood out by offering its customers the Koblenz Floor Stove, an item that maintained a previous price: $11,251, however, You can currently buy it for $9,001 or with financing for up to 12 months without interest.

Features of the Koblenz Floor Stove

◉ SanftGlas curved tempered glass cover: Prevents strong impacts, providing additional security.

◉ Ceramik ceramic cover: It does not scratch, stain or discolor, making it easy to clean.

6 burners:

2 SuperNova jumbo

◉ 4 standard SuperNova

◉ Electronic ignition: Allows you to turn on the burners and the oven with the push of a button.

◉ BluInnové blue oven: Offers maximum capacity and greater ease of cleaning.

◉ Space: Allows you to place two or more large containers at the same time.

Specifications:

◉ Energy saving: No

◉ Manufacturing material: Stainless steel and ceramic cover

◉ Package contents: 1 stove, 6 burners (2 SuperNova jumbo, 4 SuperNova standard) and grills

◉ Ice maker: No

◉ Model number: 00-3560-00-0

◉ Warnings: Before use, read and review the user manual

◉ Interior light: No

◉ Warranty: 3 years direct with the supplier

◉ Country of origin: Mexico