With the arrival of summer and vacations, nothing compares to enjoying meals outdoors, surrounded by friends and family. An outdoor dining room becomes the heart of these meetings, creating a cozy and elegant atmosphere. And if you are looking for the perfect place to find the ideal outdoor dining room, with a discount at Sam’s Club.

The membership store offers a wide variety of products, both for the interior and exterior of your home. From furniture, appliances, kitchen items and more, Sam’s Club specializes in providing high quality products at affordable prices, with exclusive offers and discounts for its members.

At Sam’s Club, the Member’s Mark brand is synonymous with quality and design, therefore, we present you an incredible piece of furniture with a discount of $6,137, it is the Member’s Mark Athena 7-piece Wicker Dining Room which from an initial price of $36,826 is now is at $30,688 with up to 9 months without interest.

This outdoor dining room makes your patio or garden look spectacular. High-quality materials ensure that the set remains in excellent conditions, even after multiple summers.

Don’t miss this opportunity to equip your outdoor space with elegance and comfort. Visit Sam’s Club and take advantage of this incredible deal on the Member’s Mark Athena 7-Piece Wicker Dining Set. Make your outdoor gatherings memorable with the best outdoor furniture.

Characteristics:

◉ Table top: Completely rust-proof aluminum, with a wood grain finish applied by hand in several steps, creating an intricate and realistic wood trellis pattern.

◉ Resin Wicker: Extra heavy and hand-woven for outdoors, very fade resistant and easy to clean.

◉ Sunbrella Cushions: Made with high-performance fabrics that offer the greatest protection against sun, mold, stains and mildew. They are easy to clean and require minimal maintenance.

◉ Metal frames: All exposed frames are made of rust-proof aluminum, ensuring durability and resistance to inclement weather.

Specifications:

◉ Manufacturing material: Steel, polyester, aluminum and PU.

◉ Package content: 1 table, 6 chairs.

◉ Color: NA.

◉ Accessories included: No.

◉ Model number: FW-ANS7DN.