Sam’s Club plans to expand its presence in Brazil and says it sees “opportunities” to open approximately 40 more shopping clubs in the coming years. The capital and interior of São Paulo should receive the largest number of units in the network, operated by Carrefour since the acquisition of Grupo Big, in 2022. The brand is present in 16 cities across the country.

The company intends to start the project with the conversion of six units of the former Big Supermercados into Sam’s Club stores. According to the company, six addresses have already been chosen to be reformulated and adhere to the new banner.

The next units should be inaugurated with a mix of transformations and acquisitions of new land, according to the president of Sam’s Club in Brazil, Vitor Faga. In order to increase participation in the country, the chain will have the challenge of increasing the number of customers that adhere to its business model, known as the shopping club. According to company information, the number of subscribers today in Brazil is approximately 2 million.

Sam’s Club’s strategy is different from that adopted by other food retail brands, such as Carrefour itself and Pão e Açúcar, or even by traditional wholesales such as Assaí and Atacadão. It is not enough just to enter the store, pick up the products, pay and leave. As the name says, you need to be a member, paying an annuity of R$ 75. To attract customers, the business bets on the sale of imported items, packaging of non-traditional sizes and the network’s own brand, known as Member’s Mark .

SIMILARITIES

Despite calling itself a shopping club, Sam’s Club has a hybrid operating system between a supermarket and cash and carry. It tries to offer larger packages than those traditionally sold in the country, similar to purchases made in quantity, which generate discounts at chains such as Assaí, Tenda, Atacadão and others.

To offer this type of product, it works directly with suppliers, in an agreement that involves the entire chain of brands that negotiate with the Carrefour Group worldwide.

Another similarity with wholesale is in relation to the arrangement of items in stores. If at Pão de Açúcar the focus is on a pleasant shopping experience, with a few items on the shelves, here, the unit’s inventories are verticalized, placed on pallets, and use cardboard boxes that serve as displays. “All this makes our operation more efficient from a cost point of view, so we can bring a more attractive value proposition to the end consumer”, says the president.

For Ulysses Reis, a retail specialist at Strong Business School (SBS), the similarities with wholesale can help to find new customers for Sam’s Club in Brazil. Reis recalls that in recent years the country has experienced a “boom” in the growth of the cash and carry business model, which has introduced an extra wave of customers to the sector, which has made even the big brands rethink their businesses.

One example is the conversions at Assaí, which decided to bet on a more select offer of items and other services such as a bakery, wine cellar, butcher shop and cold cuts area, something that traditionally was not foreseen in wholesale chains. Also according to Reis, the network will have to make the advantages of the subscription more clear to customers.

RESTRICTED CLUB

Known for a sector with tight profit margins and subject to economic fluctuations, retail combined with a subscription business model is still aimed at a limited number of people. When Amazon brought Prime to the country in 2019, combining free e-commerce shipping and access to a video streaming service, the public began to relate more to this business model. Years later, Mercado Livre adopted a similar strategy. But none of them restricts purchases to members.

According to the results of the most recent balance sheet released – that of the third quarter of 2022 -, sales at Sam’s Club units had a positive result in direct comparison to the previous quarter, guaranteeing R$ 93 million for the company’s adjusted EBITDA.

Marcelo Tripoli, founder of the digital agency Zmes, says that the subscription helps to unify customer data to understand the purchase pattern and bring more suitable offers to each consumption profile. “Marketing becomes more efficient and, with less spending on it, a part of that efficiency can be passed on to the price, causing a reduction”, he says. Tripoli considers that, despite the annual revenue guaranteed by the membership fee, the company tends to have greater difficulty in winning customers, especially in places with no tradition in shopping clubs.

