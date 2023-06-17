Although companies often have sales campaigns, consumers often compare between the prices and quality of products offered by supermarkets such as Bodega Aurrera, Soriana, Walmart, Sam’s Club, either costco.
Reason why, a hunt deals decided to go to branches of Sam’s Club and Costco, to compare the prices and reveal in which store it is convenient to buy more because it is cheap and help in your pockets.
It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@jenniabs3’, visited the stores of the Costco and Sam’s Club companies, companies famous for operating wholesale.
Many partners of the American chains that operate through member clients, have a great taste for them, because among their variety of products and services, they offer prepared food.
For this reason, the creator of the content, in the first part of the viral video, showed that she bought sandwich meat in the company founded by Sam Walton operated by Walmart that has a presence in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, China and Puerto Rico.
Following this, he went to buy the same product at a store branch that offers exclusive Costco Wholesale Corporation products, which offers bulk items and groceries in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, United Kingdom , Australia, Spain, France, Iceland and China.
After carrying out the wholesale of sandwich meat in the mentioned companies, it came to the conclusion that: “Sam’s Club beats this one by about 0.24 cents.”
