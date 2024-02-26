If you like outdoor activities, or are looking for new emotions to enjoy on the next official long weekend in March or during the holidays, Sam's Club has the perfect offer for you with discounts and payment flexibility.

The store that offers products to its customers with current membership, stands out for its wide variety of services and high-quality items, this time it caught everyone's attention because it sells 'very cheap' a camping combo from the renowned Member's Mark brand with 8 pieces and Months Without Interest.

The company that requires membership, presents the Camping Combo of the exclusive Sam's Club brand, Member's Mark with 8 pieces at a starting price of $3,067. But thanks to its discount, you can now get this complete set for only $2,556.

In addition, the store offers the possibility of saving a 2.25% additional when paying with debit card and facilitates the purchase with up to 3 months without interest so that your clients do not miss the opportunity for new adventures.

Camping is a recreational activity that can be enjoyed with family or friends. It offers the opportunity to connect with nature, live unique experiences and create lasting memories. Plus, with this camping combo from Member's Mark, you can be sure to have everything you need for a comfortable and exciting experience.

What does this camping kit include?

⦿ Detachable tarp and mesh windows for great ventilation.

⦿ Portable folding chairs with mesh cup holders.

⦿ Sleeping bags that roll up easily with integrated elastic band.

⦿ Blanket for comfort in and out of the tent.

⦿ Pillows for greater comfort when sleeping.

What are the characteristics of this ideal camping combo?

⦿ The tent sleeps four people on the floor or a full-size air mattress, with quick-attach poles allowing for easy setup in minutes.

⦿ Enjoy the stars through the tent's mesh walls.

⦿ Folding chairs are ideal for moments around the campfire.

⦿ When it's time to pack, everything packs away neatly in the included large carry bag.