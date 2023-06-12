Businesses are usually guided by specific, medium or long-term marketing strategies, however, not every time consumers realize this, for this reason, a Sam’s Club customer, revealed data that few know about the brand.

It was through the TikTok social network where the user identified as ‘@emiliodelap’ revealed what the marketing strategy that Sam’s Club uses since its members arrive at the branches, but few know about it.

The strategies that companies place sometimes make them spend much more on cheap products, because when they buy it, everyone is carried away by its image and attractiveness.

For this reason, the creator of the content recorded while he was in a branch of Sam’s Club, while revealing little-known advertising strategythus making the video immediately go viral.

Emilio de la Peña shared the clip along with the description: “Sam’s Club Marketing You Don’t Want You To Know”later he showed the entrance hall in which are the sales of the meals that he offers.

What is the Sam’s Club ticket offer?

During the viral video, the client of the company operated by Walmart, highlighted that the entry offer is called for the sales that are upon entering the store, many go to buy food, however, before they go through the entire store and buy the membership to purchase food.

The American chain of wholesale stores whose subsidiary is The Wholesale Club, Inc., has a presence in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, China and Puerto Rico, where it offers exclusive products to its members.