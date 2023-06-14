No one can resist offers, which is why some brands, such as Sam’s Club, decide teach tricks to find exclusive savings in store, and thus manage to keep their partners and attract more customers.

American chain of wholesale stores, headquartered in Bentonville Arkansas, Sam’s Clubfor a few years he was involved in the digital marketing, for which their publications in the different social networks become trendlike this time with a video in which they talk about offers grabbed everyone’s attention.

One of the most famous contents by influencers is promote to brands or talk about them when they are employees or collaborators, because they talk about coupons, or discount codes that give their customers a better price, which is why they get many visits.

The brand founded by Sam Walton, which operates through clients who are members of its price club, through its account ‘@samsclubmexico’, on the TikTok social network, shared a clip that immediately went viral as it showed how they can find incredible savings and prices for your consumers.

During the viral video, the company showed the great benefits that users can have by having the Sam’s Club application installed, since it is a network of exclusive services.

How to find offers in the super application?

The company operated by Walmart that provides services to consumers in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, China and Puerto Rico, has on its website and in its application a wide variety of products and exclusive savings.

In the app, you can find categories of toys, household appliances, computers, appliances, video games, wines, frozen, and even their own brand ‘Member’s Mark’, however, they also have an exclusive price section, in which services of:

Tires and Automotive

Toys

Home appliances

scooters

motorcycles

Toys

Technology Articles

Smartphones

Cookware

And even, sections to know which are the products that buy the most: