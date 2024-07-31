Sam’s Club is a membership store known for offering a wide variety of high-quality products at competitive prices. In addition to its selection of food, electronics, clothing and more, this Walmart subsidiary excels in the furniture market, offering options for remodeling both interiors and exteriors. One of its offerings Highlights include the Keter Corner Lounge with Table, a piece of furniture ideal for enhancing any outdoor space.

On the website of this business, Costco’s main competitor by offering exclusive items to its customers, the discount of the Keter Corner Living Room with table included, at Sam’s is available for $12,172.68, reduced from its original price of $14,320.97. In addition, it offers the option of 9 months without interest, which makes its acquisition even easier.

In addition to well-known brand products, Sam’s Club has its own brand, Member’s Mark, which offers a wide range of products, from food to furniture, with an excellent balance between quality and price.

Sam’s Club is an ideal option for those looking for quality products and good service, whether for the home, office or outdoor spaces. With its variety of products and attractive offers, it is a store worth visiting.

The Keter Corfu Corner Set is an exceptional choice for those looking for a sleek and ergonomic design. This set includes a corner sofa and a coffee table, both made from polypropylene resin, a durable and weather-resistant material. The resin has a rattan texture that gives it a sophisticated look without the maintenance associated with natural materials. In addition, the set is lightweight and easy to assemble, making it easy to install and move around.

Characteristics:

◉ Stylish corner sofa and coffee table: Ideal for creating a cozy outdoor space.

◉ Capacity for 5 people: Perfect for gatherings with family and friends.

◉ Ergonomic Design: Includes comfortable padded seat cushions.

◉ Lightweight construction: Facilitates assembly and relocation.

◉ Weather resistant and UV protected: Ensures long-lasting durability and resistance to the elements.

◉ Manufacturing material: Polypropylene resin

◉ Package contents: 1 garden corner set, 1 table