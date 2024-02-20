Sam's Club, the famous wholesale store, has launched an incredible offer so that its members can enjoy the best television experience. This is the Sony Bravia screen that, for a limited time It is priced at $9,717 pesos, which represents a savings of more than $3,000.

This incredible screen is Sony X75K series, which has been designed to enhance the immersive experience in any type of content. Its innovative technology optimizes video playback at lower resolutions, offering quality with sharp details and realistic colors, thanks to its powerful 4K processor X1.

One of the standout features of this display is its ability to deliver gorgeous 4K resolution, regardless of the content being played. This is achieved through the exclusive X1 4K Processor from Sony, which uses technology 4K X-Reality PRO and a 4K database to improve 2K and even HD images, bringing them closer to 4K quality.

Regarding the sound, the screen Sony Bravia guarantees a listening experience of high level with its Clear Phase technology, which analyzes and adjusts the speaker's response to produce clean, natural and uniform audio across all frequencies. Furthermore, the X-Balanced Speaker system It raises the sound quality, providing clear audio and intense bass that complement the enjoyment of series, movies or any content with excellent quality.

To ensure smooth image playback, Bravia's Motionflow XR technology creates and inserts additional frames between the originals, providing exceptional sharpness and detail in every sequence.

As an added value, the screen Sony Bravia has the system Google TV operating, which offers access to a wide variety of entertainment content, including more than 700,000 movies and television episodes from various streaming platforms. This integration allows users to enjoy popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+ and many more, all from one place and organized by topics and genres.

In addition to its impressive entertainment capabilities, the Sony Bravia screen It also demonstrates a commitment to the environment, since it is designed to be efficient and respectful of the environment, it has a screen off mode that saves energy by turning off the screen without putting the TV completely on standby, allowing it to continue playing on its own. the audio.