Do you want to renew your electronic equipment? On the Sam's Club website you can find a tablet, laptop, desktop or multifunction device that best suits your needs and enjoy great benefits when making your purchases online from the comfort of your home, school, business or office. If you are looking to renew your equipment, we will tell you which is the best-selling combo in the technology section.

This combo sold by the company that operates through clients with current membership, Sam's Club, This is a Compaq QTAB 10.1″ 128 GB Tablet + Pogo Pin Keyboard + Bluetooth Headphones which, since it has a discount, you can buy it with an outlet price of $3,272 pesos. And best of all, you can purchase it with up to 18 months without interest.

In addition to this, so that you can enjoy a new tablet for your daily activities, as well as the comfort of a keyboard and even enjoy the keyboard, take advantage of the fact that if you buy it with a card you can save even more; Know the characteristics of this set so you can see if it adapts to what you are looking for.

Characteristics:

⦿ Sophisticated tablet: The Compaq QTAB 10.1″ Tablet is ideal for performing essential tasks, thanks to its sophisticated design and powerful performance.

⦿ Physical keyboard and Bluetooth headphones: It comes equipped with a Pogo Pin keyboard and Bluetooth headphones that allow you to work more efficiently and quietly, eliminating unnecessary distractions.

⦿ Bluetooth Connection: Bluetooth connection allows you to connect the tablet wirelessly to other devices for easy file sharing and transfer.

⦿ Portable design: Its compact size and light weight make it easy to transport and portability, making it the perfect companion for your daily trips.

Technical specifications:

⦿ Processor: MTK 8183 Octacore

⦿ Hard Drive Capacity: 128 GB

⦿ RAM memory: 6 GB

⦿ Operating System: Android 13

⦿ Touch Screen: Yes, 10.1″ with FHD+ resolution

⦿ Front Camera: 8 MP / Rear Camera: 13 MP

⦿ Battery: 6000 mAh

⦿ Connection: Bluetooth

⦿ Includes: Tablet, keyboard, headphones, charging cable, user manual and 1-year warranty.