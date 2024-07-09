The Sam’s Club company, by offering exclusive items to its members who have a valid membership card, always seeks to offer its customers the best options to furnish your home, in addition to having its own brand called Member’s Mark, it has incredible discounts on mattresses. In addition, for a limited time, when you purchase your mattress you will receive a gift box.

Sam’s Club has mattresses on its website in all sizes: double, single and King Size, from prestigious brands such as America, Lunna, Sealy, Serta and many more, ensuring comfort for all. your needs as well as economic flexibility so that your clients do not worry about their savings.

Serta Perfect Sleeper Rewards King Size Mattress + Free Box

In the mattresses and bases section, the most sold and sought-after product on the Sam’s Club website is the King Size Serta Perfect Sleeper Rewards Mattress + Free Box. This mattress, in addition to the free box, has an attractive discount and flexible payment options. Its initial price of $25,573 is now $20,458, and you can take advantage of up to 9 months without interest.

The included box spring features a dark-toned Dura Force frame, a pine wood frame of maximum strength and durability designed for use with Serta mattresses, providing the perfect support and complement to maximize the performance and lifespan of the mattress.

Serta Perfect Sleeper Rewards Mattress Features:

◉ Anti-mite and antibacterial treatment: Protect your health and that of your family.

◉ Heaven comfort technology with independent pocket springs: Prevents the other person’s movements from interrupting your sleep.

◉ Box with structure and frame made of highly resistant pine wood: Durability and optimal support.

◉ Perimeter reinforcement: Take advantage of the entire surface of the mattress and avoid the sensation of rolling or falling.

◉ Extra firm mattress: Offers superior comfort.

◉ Memory foam with gel: Adapts to your figure and keeps the bed fresh for longer.

◉ Made in Mexico: National quality.

◉ 38 cm thick: Comfort and support in every inch.

Specifications:

◉ Assembled product height: 38.0 cm

◉ Name of country of origin: Mexico

◉ Number of pieces in the set: 1

◉ Manufacturing material: Various

◉ Package contents: 1 Mattress

◉ Assembled size: 190.00×200.00×38.00 cm

◉ Assembled product depth: 190.0 cm

◉ Assembled product weight: 64.04 kg

◉ Assembled product width: 200.0 cm

◉ Model Number: 750147007292

◉ Warranty: 10-year full warranty (See terms and conditions, direct with the supplier)

◉ Comfort level: Firm