At Sam's Club, by offering a wide variety of items so that its customers can renew their electronic equipment and thus have the latest in technology, it usually places great discounts, this time it stood out on its website by offering that you can take home a incredible combo that includes the HP Ryzen 3 Laptop and the versatile HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2375 Multifunctional.

With an initial price of $11,251, as it is on sale, you can buy it for only $8,499. In addition, it offers the opportunity to buy it for up to 12 months without interest, and not only that, you can save 2.25% by paying with a debit card, know the specifications of the laptop and the multifunctional.

Features of the HP Ryzen 3 Laptop:

⦿ AMD Ryzen 3 Processor: Experience exceptional performance that's ideal for demanding tasks, allowing you to tackle your day with confidence.

⦿ 15.6″ Antiglare ultraslim FHD display: Enjoy a crisp, clear display with vibrant colors and precise details.

⦿ Ample storage: With 512 GB of SSD, you will have enough space to store all your files and applications without worrying about lack of space.

⦿ Long-lasting battery: With up to 11 hours of battery life, you can work or enjoy entertainment all day long without interruptions.

⦿ Fast wireless connections: Stay connected at all times with built-in Wi-Fi and video conference clearly with the HP True Vision camera and background noise-reducing microphones.

HP Ryzen 3 Laptop Specifications:

⦿ Processor: AMD Ryzen 3-7320U

⦿ RAM memory: 8 GB

⦿ Graphics: AMD Radeon Integrated Graphics

⦿ Operating System: Windows 11 Home

⦿ Screen resolution: FHD (1920 x 1080)

⦿ Battery life: Up to 11 hours

⦿ HDMI ports: 1

⦿ Camera: 720p

⦿ Color: Silver

Features of the HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2375 All-in-One:

⦿ Print, copy, scan: This multifunctional printer offers you all the functions you need for your daily tasks, whether at home or in the office.

⦿ Quick and Simple Setup: Enjoy easy installation and start printing high-quality documents right away.

⦿ Ink cartridge compatibility: Use original HP ink cartridges for optimal results with every print.

Specifications of the HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2375 All-in-One:

⦿ Printer Type: Inkjet

⦿ Cartridge compatibility: 667 Tri-Color Advantage Cartridge, 667 Black Advantage Ink Cartridge, 667XL Black Advantage Ink Cartridge, 667XL High Tri-Color Ink Cartridge, among others.

⦿ Color: White