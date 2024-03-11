Renew your outdoor space with elegance without having to spend all your savings, thanks to Sam's Club, a subsidiary company of Walmarthe almost gave away his rope swing exclusive Member's Mark brand with discount and Months Without Interest.

With a wide variety of indoor and outdoor furniture, you can find everything you need to renew your spaces with style and comfort. In addition, the sams.com.mx platform gives you the opportunity to make your purchases online, from the comfort of your home, business or office.

As part of the exclusive offers for its members with current membership, Sam's Club presents a discount on the impressive Member's Mark Beige Wicker Swinga unique piece that will become the center of attention of your outdoor area.

This exceptional swing, designed and manufactured by the prestigious Member's Mark brand, features up to 9 months without interest and an unmissable price of $10,228 instead of $13,297 which was its initial cost.

Characteristics:

⦿ Impeccable design of expertly hand-woven steel and wicker.

⦿ Exposed metal with elegant premium finish applied by hand to prevent rust.

⦿ Ideal for all weather, durable and fade resistant.

⦿ Storage area and cup holders for added convenience.

⦿ Weight limit capacity: 113.3 kg.

⦿ This swing offers a contemporary update for your outdoor space, combining the strength of steel with the warmth of hand-woven wicker.

⦿ Its elegant finish and carefully designed details make it a distinctive element for your home.

Don't miss the opportunity to purchase this exclusive swing from Member's Mark and transform your outdoor space with style and comfort, also enjoy that the swing cushions have high-performance Sunbrella fabrics, resisting fading and mold, and are easy to care for . The presence of a storage area and a cup holder add practicality to this elegant furniture.