In social networks, stories where the protagonists are elderly adults are often moving, and this time was no exception, because a grandfather employee of Sam’s Club, went viral after dance he performed in the parking lot.

Brand employees and customers often impress the entire world, because they share secrets and recommendations when making purchases, as this helps everyone’s economy, however, on this occasion, Sam’s Club did not go viral for a product , offers, or by the card of the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM), which allows discounts in the supermarket for older adults.

Sam’s Club, is a chain in the United States, which, like Cost, are wholesale stores that operate through customer members of its price club, however, the company founded by Sam Walton, does not trended this time the price of their memberships or products.

Through the TikTok social network, the user identified as ‘@jamesbialik’ was impressed by sharing the clip where an elderly adult is seen surrounded by supermarket carts, while wearing a blue vest from the chain operated by Walmart, which It has a presence in the United States, Brazil, China, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

He grandpa caused quite a stir on the internet, Well, by having the uniform of the company that offers business promotions, a wide variety of technology products, white goods and more, he showed that he could not resist the music.

Since, in the viral video, he showed that regardless of the customers, the older adult who works for one of the branches of the self-service store with wholesale and half-wholesale sales, he got carried away when he heard the songmoment that he took advantage of to dance.