Sam's Club has a technology auction; combo Screen LG 77 Inch OLED Evo Smart TV OLED77C3PSA + Sound Bar 3.1.3 Channels SC9S.
This offer presented by Sam's to its members with current membership, has a discount of $17,902, allowing you to purchase this impressive package for just $58,309 instead of its starting price of $76,212.
And that's not all, so that its clients do not miss this opportunity, it offers interest-free monthly payments from $4,485.31 and additional discounts when paying by card.
LG 77 Inch OLED Evo Smart TV OLED77C3PSA display specifications:
⦿ Voltage: AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
⦿ Wi-Fi: Yes
⦿ Waterproof: No
⦿ Model Number: OLED77C3PSA+S
⦿ Total screen area in inches: 77″
⦿ Integrated Microphone: No
⦿ Energy Saving: No
⦿ Packaging Contents: 1 Screen, Kit of parts for assembling the base, 1 Instruction Manual, 1 Warranty Card, 1 power cable.
Sound bar specifications 3.1.3 SC9S Channels:
⦿ Near Field Communication (NFC): No
⦿ Screen Size in Inches: 77″
⦿ Packaging Contents: 1 Sound Bar, 1 Subwoofer, 1 Stand, 1 Installation Kit, 1 Control, Power Cables, Warranty Card, User Manual
Characteristics :
⦿ Sharp images with 100% color and volume fidelity in dark and bright environments.
⦿ α9 AI 4K Gen6 processor for spectacularly real scenes, with Dolby Atmos audio.
⦿ Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG and FILMMAKER MODE™ for a cinematic experience.
⦿ Intense sports without blur with OLED Motion. 0.1ms response time for gamers.
⦿ Visual Comfort Certification, no flickering and low level of blue light.
⦿ Voice control with LG ThinQ and integrated virtual assistants (Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa).
⦿ Compatible with Apple Home and Apple Airplay2.
⦿ Elegant design that blends into the wall with almost invisible bezel and eco-friendly packaging.
