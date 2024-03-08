LG OLED continues to lead the OLED TV market, offering a unique combination of picture quality, immersive sound and elegant design.

Sam's Club wants you to enjoy the best television experience. That is why he has put the screen 77-inch 4K LG OLED evo at only $58,309 pesos.

This new price represents a savings of $17,902 pesos compared to the original price of this product, $76,212 pesos.

The 77-inch LG OLED evo display It is a high-end option for those seeking exceptional image quality and cutting-edge technology. Recognized as the OLED TV Best-selling in the world for a decade, LG OLED continues to exceed expectations in design and innovation.

It has the ability to create perfect colors and blacks thanks to its millions of self-illuminating pixels, the LG OLED evo guarantees an immersive and realistic visual experience. Besides, his α9 AI 4K Gen6 Processor It allows spectacularly precise and detailed images to enjoy series, movies and more in a cinematic way.

The display is also designed to meet the needs of gamers, with an ultra-fast 0.1ms response time and features like NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, ensuring a smooth and blur-free gaming experience.

Despite its size, the LG OLED evo It integrates perfectly into any space thanks to its ultra-thin design and its support that adapts to both wall mounting and base placement.

The Sam's Club offer represents an unmissable opportunity to acquire one of the most advanced screens on the market at an exceptional price. Don't miss this opportunity to transform your television experience into something extraordinary.