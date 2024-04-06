In Sam's Club, You can find everything you need to transform each important space in your home, especially your kitchen, so that you feel that it is a functional, modern and stylish place. Besides, offers a wide range of exclusive products from its own Member's Mark brand, which stand out for their quality and durability.

The Member's Mark brand stands out for offering high quality items at affordable prices. With a wide variety of home products, from furniture to kitchen utensils, it has become the preferred choice of our members due to its excellent quality-price ratio, which is why We tell you that Sam's 'almost gives away' a Member's Mark stainless steel battery.

This super promotion is about the Member's Mark Stainless Steel Battery with 15 pieces. This kitchen set with an initial price of $3,988, given its discount, you can buy it for $3,579. It also allows you to enjoy a special discount when paying by card, and not only that, because the company that operates through clients with current membership, It has the option to pay in months without interest, allowing you to save even more when paying with cards.

Characteristics:

⦿ Enjoy your passion for cooking with this complete Member's Mark kitchen set. Made with high quality materials such as stainless steel, tempered glass and aluminum, this battery guarantees strength and durability.

⦿ It is suitable for induction, gas, electric, ceramic and halogen stoves, giving you versatility in the kitchen.

With this set, you will have everything you need to cook your favorite dishes efficiently and with style. Take advantage of this unique opportunity to renew your kitchen with quality and savings at Sam's Club, learn about everything it includes and renew your utensils.

The set includes:

⦿ 1 saucepan with 2L glass lid

⦿ 1 saucepan with 2.9L glass lid

⦿ 1 saucepan with 3.4L glass lid

⦿ 1 pot with 7.1L glass lid

⦿ 1 26cm frying pan

⦿ 1 30cm frying pan

⦿ 5 kitchen utensils