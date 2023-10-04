We return to Lusail

For the first time since 2021the year in which the first and so far only edition of the Qatar Grand PrixFormula 1 will return to the Middle East this weekend on the circuit of Lusail. An event that therefore connects the recent past with the present of the top flight, especially over a weekend at night also characterized by the format of the competition Sprint. In any case, regardless of the values ​​and emotions of the returns, returning to the track after a break does not always have a ‘romantic’ aftertaste, especially for busy teams.

The difficulties to face

A confirmation came directly from Ferrari through the words of Enrico Sampò, Head of Driving Simulator of the Maranello company, who explained what could be the greatest difficulties in view of such a GP. Furthermore, an important aspect such as the technical-regulatory change that occurred in 2022, which made the current cars different from those of two years ago, should not be underestimated: “Returning after two years to a circuit attended only once requires even more rigorous preparation and careful evaluation of uncertain elementswhich are necessarily greater than usual – he has declared – the 2021 data is still useful, especially with regards to the layout of the circuit, which has not fundamentally changed, even if some details have changed and the surface has been resurfaced. It will therefore be very important to verify the validity of our models during the free practice on Friday. The debut of ground effect cars on this track introduces the preparation for the weekend an additional unknown and therefore yields the usefulness of the 2021 data is limited. The simulator is therefore fundamental for hypothesizing the behavior of the car on the track and trying to anticipate the related limitations. Together with the drivers we virtually prepared what we believe to be a good starting set-up and we simulated different scenarios in order to be ready to react to the situations we might find ourselves facing.”

The profile of the circuit

Among the various aspects to take into consideration are, obviously, the characteristics of the Lusail track, as described by Sampò, who has been with Ferrari since 2011: “The circuit has 16 corners and only one really long straight – has explained – in the first part there are mainly medium-distance curves, while in the second there is a high-speed sequence. Turn 6 is the only really slow one on the entire circuit. This combination makes Lusail a fast and guided trackwhich requires a car set-up for which you need a medium-high aerodynamic load which still allows for good efficiency on the forehand. Fast corners also require careful management of the temperature and behavior of the tires to avoid overheating and premature wear. It’s an exciting challenge“.