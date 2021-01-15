Sampling points Aiju Salminen went for a corona test in November and shared a picture of the test booth on Facebook – The matter started, and now HS presents our country’s corona test booths from Helsinki to Rovaniemi

Artists Aiju Salminen and Kati Rapia fell in love with the corona test sites, which combine hurried pop up architecture with top medicine, ugliness and magnificence.

Aiju Salminen At the end of November, he took a corona test in the parking garage of Hartwall Arena in Helsinki. Usually the Hartwall arena is a huge crowd. A stream of thousands of people wander from Pasila station to a concert or hockey match. Taxis roll into the front, the parking garage is full of cars and people.