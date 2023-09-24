After almost 8 billion kilometers traveling through the cosmos, for the first time a spacecraft has transferred samples from an asteroid hundreds of millions of kilometers away from us to Earth. Framed by a NASA helicopter, at 4.53pm, Italian time, the capsule released by the Osiris-Rex probe landed with the first fragments of an asteroid brought back to earth by a spacecraft jealously preserved inside. Just a pause, on the part of technicians and scientists, before recovering the capsule still surrounded by the particles caused by the atmospheric crossing, and then the recovery, and the transfer to a specialized laboratory in Houston, Texas. It is the first real, intact asteroid sample to end up in the hands of astronomers. And among them, also Italian astrophysicists from INAF, the National Institute of Astrophysics. Atmospheric reentry is scheduled for tomorrow, September 24, around 4 pm, Italian time. The spacecraft was guided on its return journey of 2.3 billion kilometers (out of the total 7.7 of the mission) by a star sensor, essentially a “cosmic compass” that guided the probe in its mission and l ‘has directed up to the expected automatic return maneuver.



A piece of asteroid returns to Earth thanks to an Italian sensor Antonio Lo Campo 23 September 2023

The hunt for the asteroid considered “at risk”

The Osiris-Rex probe, (costing 800 million dollars excluding launch) was launched from Cape Canaveral with an Atlas V rocket on 8 September 2016. Once it reached its target, it recovered the fragments of the asteroid “Bennu”, and on October 20, 2020 he “scratched” the fragments of the celestial body with a small mechanical arm. “Bennu” has a diameter of 560 meters, and is of the “carbonaceous” type: its orbit brings it closer to the Earth every six years. And it is therefore considered among those asteroids that can potentially represent a danger for our planet, even if the probability of impact is very, very low, and calculated over the next few centuries: a (possible) impact is calculated in 2182 It is continuously monitored, and the study of its characteristics and consistency could (also) be useful for a possible mission like that of “Dart”, which demonstrated that by deviating the asteroid’s trajectory even slightly, it is possible to escape the potential danger. But there’s more. Bennu is one of those asteroids that contain water, organic substances and metals, fundamental resources for the future of space exploration and economic development. Furthermore, they are rich in metals, and now the aim is not only to observe and study them closely, as done so far, but to recover fragments and bring them back to Earth to study them directly.

The probe

Osiris-REx is a cube-shaped probe measuring 2 meters on a side, with long solar panels and an electrical system with lithium ion batteries. After circling “Bennu” at a distance between 700 meters and 5 kilometers for 505 days, he extended the mechanical arm with which he took the pristine sample. The capsule that will land in Utah brought back samples of “regolith”, that is, asteroid soil. With a dive into the Earth’s atmosphere at 41,000 kilometers per hour, it descended by parachute and then landed. On its journey, OSIRIS-REx was guided by an attitude sensor, called “Autonomous Star Tracker”, created by Leonardo in Campi Bisenzio (Florence). Throughout the duration of the mission, it provided data on the position of the probe, thanks to the star map stored in its software, which has over 3,000 stars: this attitude sensor calculated, 10 times in one second, the orientation of the satellite providing the on-board computer with information to keep it on the pre-established course. And now, at Leonardo, they are creating the “cosmic compass” and solar panels for the next European probe “Hera”, destined for the asteroid Dydimos.