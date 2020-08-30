Highlights: There will be changes in all types of uniforms including combat uniforms.

Samples from the industry are being investigated to make them more comfortable and smart

Belt and cap changes for officers of the rank of Brigadier and above

new Delhi

The process of change in the uniform of the Indian Army has gone a little further. Samples were called from the industry to make all types of uniforms more comfortable, including Army Combat Uniforms, and a review of select samples is going on these days. Last year the process of change in uniform was initiated, at that time Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was. The reason behind the change exercise is to make the uniform more comfortable, and the aim is to bring uniformity in the uniform of the officers so that the uniform of the Brigadier and above officers is not known from which arm and regiment.

This is causing change

According to Army sources, keeping in mind the changing operational requirements, the process of change in the uniform was initiated. Its purpose is also to make the uniform comfortable because textile technology has also changed over time and now there are many options. Attempts are being made to change the sources’ Combat Dress, Summer and Winter Regular Dress, Ceremonial Dress, Mess Dress. In the samples which are under review, the comfort level of the design is also being seen along with the fabric. The comparison will be better then done in different samples.

Know what can change?

According to sources, there will be a change in the fabric of the uniform. Also, there may be some changes in the design and pattern. Whether or not a belt is worn in Combat Dress is also being seen. Apart from this, the uniforms of the officers of the rank of Brigadier and above should not be known from which arms and regiments they are being tried. May start with a mess dress. Army officers wear a mess dress in any formal or informal social gathering of the army.

What did the senior officer say

According to a senior Army officer, the waistband currently being worn in a mess dress shows which officers are from the infantry, who is from the artillery, who is from the air defense or any other arms. Similarly, which regiment the officers belong to, it is also known by the crest and cap in the waistband of the mess dress. After the change, officers up to the rank of Colonel will have a regimental waistband, but the Brigadier and above rank officers may have a similar black waistband which may have the crest of the Indian Army and not their own regiment. Similar changes may occur in the cap. The mess dress will identify the rank of army officer, it will have ribbon and name plate. But which regiment belongs to which service? The motive behind this change is also that the Indian Army should look like a split, not a regiment.