Matteo Berrettini has donated a supply of ice cream for the whole of 2023 to the children of the oncohematology department of the Rimini hospital

Matthew Berrettini, a Roman tennis player who in recent years has reached the world top of his sport, has recently made it to the news for another gesture of his as a champion, which this time has nothing to do with rackets and balls. In fact, he has decided to donate an annual supply of ice cream to the pediatric oncohaematology department of the Rimini hospital.

The Italian tennis in recent years it has reached a level never seen before. Thanks above all to the splendid athletes that the Italian racket is churning out. In fact, the news of the presence of three Italian tennis players in the top 20 of the ATP ranking. It had never happened before.

Lorenzo Musetti is in 19th place, Jannik Sinner at the 16th and Matteo Berrettini at the 14th.

The latter is undoubtedly the spearhead of Italian tennis and to crown these last extraordinary years, a year and a half ago the very prestigious the final of the Wimbledon tournament, which he lost to legend Novak Djokovic.

The big heart of Matteo Berrettini

But Matteo proved to be a great champion even outside the pitch. It is these days, in fact, the news of a beautiful gesture that the Roman champion wanted to do for less fortunate children.

He donated one annual supply of ice cream to children hospitalized or under treatment in the oncohaematology department of the Rimini hospital. It is not a random choice.

In fact, ice cream is the only food that children in those conditions can eat, given that the heavy treatments they undergo often cause irritation and wounds in the walls of the mouth.

“Matteo Berrettini’s most beautiful ace“, commented the mayor of Rimini Jamil Sadegholvaad. The mayor then continued: