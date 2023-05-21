Milan – There notification, via Pec, sent by Sampdoria late Friday evening to unsecured creditors (backed by written documents) was a punch in the stomach for many companies. The situation of great financial tension in which the Sampdoria club finds itself is now full-blown, but the comparison with the black-on-white numbers had an impact all the same.

As for the “suppliers” category, and there are manythe company’s proposal is to repay the credit in a range between 35 and 45% of the nominal value. Amount divided into 3 annual installments, the first paid within 15 days of the approval of the restructuring agreement by the Court. For days, several Ligurian entrepreneurs, creditors of Sampdoria (for a total of over 3 million) for which they have been working for years, have been discussing each other, also involving their respective lawyers.

Some companies, particularly exposed, risk closing their doors or being forced to drastic staff cuts. And what was written in the Pec sent by the Lambruschini Court stiffened them: “it is believed that this solution is the best reasonably practicable, also taking into account that in a scenario of judicial liquidation with atomistic liquidation and loss of the sports title, there would not be enough resources left even for the full payment of the first-degree lien”.

There are not a few who are inclined to refuse the offer, “not even signed, no one has put their face to it” many have underlined, feeling betrayed also by unfulfilled agreements (for example the non-payment of services provided during the period of the negotiated settlement) and by the ballet of unresolved offers presented in recent months, preferring to answer “no” e assume the risks associated with judicial liquidation. And they are also evaluating public initiatives to underline the critical nature of their positions. But the same is also happening in other categories of creditors, such as agents, the response so far has been lukewarm. Employees, privileged creditors, are outside this dynamic.



Assignment Sampdoria, Radrizzani presents a binding offer: “Ready to close” Damiano Basso, sent to Milan

May 20, 2023

The time to decide is short, by next Wednesday, “they only gave us five days with the weekend in between…”, another complaint. The Board of Directors and the expert Bissocoli, in agreement with the advisors, are carrying out the restructuring plan on the basis of articles 57 and 61 of the crisis and insolvency code. 61, restructuring agreements with extended effectiveness, provides that the majority of creditors will decide, with a 60% yes for each category (they have been divided into homogeneous classes by legal position and economic interests) the remaining 40% will also be ” forced” to join.

This is a vital point for the future of Sampdoria, an investor, starting with the super favorite Barnaba, will intervene only in the presence of a restructuring plan approved. The feeling is that the Sampdoria club has expected to receive many negative responses, but through a series of preliminary discussions it already knows it can count on the majority.