Sampdoria are the first team in the 20-team Serie A era not to reach double figures for goals scored in an entire group. The lonely ones 8 goals scored in the first 19 games they represent a negative record for the Blucerchiati, defeated again today by 1-0 by Udinese at the Marassi.

Gabbiadini and Djuricic are the only players to have scored 2 goals, while the others were scored by Caputo (now at Empoli), Sabiri, Colley and Augello. A worrying fact for Dejan Stankovic’s team, which will absolutely have to reverse course in the second round to aim for permanence in Serie A.

At the moment the samppenultimate in the standings with only 9 points, is -8 from the safety zone (click here to see the Serie A standings).