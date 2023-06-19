Genoa – Registration for the Serie B championship (deadline tomorrow) and the first official announcements of the managers and coach: this week Sampdoria enters the heart of the Manfredi-Radrizzani era. For the bench, Fabio Grosso is always on pole. Potential rivals are now detached: Baroni, Inzaghi, Pirlo and Stroppa. Between the architect of Frosinone’s promotion and the Sampdoria club, it seemed that Bologna could get in the way to replace Thiago Motta in the event of a call from PSG. But Nasser Al Khelaifi’s club, after Nagelsmann’s “no”, turned to former Spain coach Luis Enrique. The return to Paris for Motta has been postponed, the Bologna-project goes ahead. Just as for Sampdoria, the arrival of the blue hero of the 2006 World Cup in Germany is always very close.

Among the characteristics of the Grosso coach there is attention to young people and their growth. Young players who, in a Sampdoria team destined to start almost from scratch after the last critical year, could lend a hand between those who have already gained experience this year in the first team and those returning from loans.

Grosso began his career as a coach in the Juventus Primavera, in 2013/14, as Zanchetta’s assistant, then replaced during the current season. Mister in the black and white youth team until 2017, Grosso won a Viareggio in 2016 and raised many boys who then arrived in Serie A such as the two blucerchiati Audero (now the decision on the buyout from Lecce of his “colleague” Falcone) and Leris. In those years, Grosso coached among others Lirola, Romagna, Cassata, Kastanos, Favilli. And also in Frosinone he confirmed the trend towards the green line. The eleven of the Ciociari, rulers of the last Serie B championship, had an average age of 25.3 years (source Transfermarkt) the second lowest after Brescia, on a par with Parma. No extremism, because Grosso has shown that he also relies on expert players, starting with the leader of the defense Lucioni. But the young Oyono in defense, Boloca in midfield, Caso and Mulattieri in attack were also fundamental. Just as, in the previous season, Gatti and Zerbin had imposed themselves, with the defender then bought by Juve and the winger returned to Naples and remained in the tricolor squad.

Even at Sampdoria, beyond future market additions, Grosso will find a base of interesting players, at least to be taken into consideration, who grew up in the Academy directed by Invernizzi and valued in the Primavera coached by Tufano. Baby blucerchiati who, thanks to the corporate difficulties, had space in Stankovic’s squad, with six debuts in Serie A: Paoletti, Malagrida, Montevago, Ntanda, Ivanovic and Segovia. For these last two talents, in the middle of the race to save the club, the redemption has not been exercised, and who knows if we will be able to talk about it again with Vojvodina and Deportivo Lara. But many others are still Blucerchiati.

He came close to making his debut Tantalocchi, born in 2004, goalkeeper for the Primavera, who grew up a lot in first team training. Among the posts is also Saio, 21 years old, owner in Serie C with Arzignano. In defence, Ercolano (Turris) and Somma (Pontedera) return again due to the end of the loan. On the left is Genoese Giordano, 21 years old, 18 B appearances with Ascoli. In the Spring, 2003 Migliardi, Quarto’s full-back, who started from grassroots activity, and Villa, hired by Inter, on retreat in Turkey with the “big” players, stood out. Where there was also the jolly Paoletti, a regular in Stankovic’s squad since January, 12 appearances in Serie A this year. Instead, six are the appearances of Malagrida, full-back from Finale Ligure, who like Paoletti hopes to stay. In between, even if left on the sidelines in the return, there are two 2002s, the Spanish director Yepes (2002), and the Sampierdarenese Trimboli, who returns from Ferencvaros. The prized piece is Benedetti, from La Spezia, 23 years old, full midfielder, 31 appearances and 3 goals for Bari in the season: they want him from the Serie A club, we are talking about Lazio and Salernitana, being able to keep him would be a great shot.

Interesting names also in attack. Montevago, striker of the Primavera (17 goals) stood out at the U20 World Cup and dreams of the first goal against Marassi. Intriga Delle Monache, bought last summer by Faggiano and kept on loan at Pescara, where he is compared to Insigne. The characteristics of Delle Monache (born in 2005) would go well with the 4-3-3 with which Grosso exalted Caso and Insigne Jr in Frosinone. Stoppa is also a trident winger, 8 goals in Serie C with Vicenza. Di Stefano is back, 6 goals in C with Gubbio while the quick Ntanda and the talented Leonardi, top scorer at Viareggio with 9 goals, are already here in the Spring.