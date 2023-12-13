Genoa – «He controls the ball». Word of Gerard Yepes. And she, the ball, has no preclusions, you just need to treat her well. As he does, in the heart of midfield. Maestro Pirlo has entrusted him with the keys to Sampdoria. Pupil Gerry learns and amazes. One meter and 70 meters tall but against Lecco he was the one who loomed large, attacking and directing, without fear. «The head counts more than the body. Now we play better because we are more angry.”

Was it your best match against Lecco?

«Good match but it must be the basis, the normal match. I feel the coach's trust, I bring it onto the pitch, I play calmly, relaxed, without worries and everything comes by itself.”

Many have seen similarities with Torreira.

«We are friends with Lucas, in the past we joked about the comparison with him. I'm pleased, I have some similar qualities, but I'm Yepes, he's Torreira.”

How do you feel like you've grown?

«Physically: lungs, legs, I manage the 90 minutes better, I don't get out of breath. Playing consistently is decisive.”

Pirlo said: “Gerry stole our eye”. When did he realize he had hit him?

«You notice it when he puts you from 1st match after match. It's a pride that he, who was who he was in my role, says certain words, it gives me self-esteem and the desire to help the team.”

He must have given you some special advice…

“Yes. In my role at the beginning you have to be confident in your passes, risk little, if you make a lot of mistakes with the team open then it's painful. But some time ago Pirlo told me: “Between a ball here and there, suddenly throw it forward behind the defenders, take them by surprise and send the attacker into the goal.” I started trying in training, then in the 2nd minute in Brescia I did it in the match and launched De Luca as the coach said.”

Who also said: “Yepes already plays like a veteran.”

«I feel like a young-old man of the team, I'm 21 years old, but I arrived here at 15, it's my third year in the first team. There are more experienced people in the group, but I'm one of those who have been here the longest.”

Is this why when he saved Eusepi's goal against Lecco he rejoiced like a fan?

«Sampdoria is my second home, if not my first. It was impossible to be welcomed better, I adapted easily. At 16 I went to Ferraris to support Sampdoria. Now I differentiate between the professional who takes the field and the fan who is inside me. But when I saved the goal under the North, and we held the 2-0 lead, for a moment I felt like I was in the stands celebrating the play I made.”

How Genoese do you feel?

“Much. As soon as I arrived at Sampdoria I found many Neapolitan teammates, so I speak Italian with a Southern accent, but I have many Genoese friends and so is my girlfriend. I live in Bogliasco, she lives in Quarto, her parents invite me home, the pesto is super, but the best dish her mother cooked for me is brandacujun. My girlfriend, Beatrice, also plays, she used to be in Sampdoria, I met her here, she's a full-back, when I can I go to see her, but we don't just talk about football.”

And why do you play?

«Thanks to my father Angel: when I was one year old I had the ball at my feet, as a child I joined Espanyol's youth team. Dad goes to watch matches in Barcelona with the Sampdoria Club España fans. But he often comes to see me here with my mother, Montserrat, even though she suffers a lot: with Spezia and Lecco they were in Marassi.”

Have you always been a director?

«No, I started as a striker, then they moved me back until I became a point guard. No defender, I don't have the height.”

But he knows how to assert himself.

«I'm almost always one of the smallest, to deal with this I have to be smarter, more intelligent, quicker in my head to get to the ball first without putting it on my body».

Are small guys back in fashion in modern football?

«The ball rules. If you know how to play with your feet it doesn't matter if you are tall, short, thin or big. The strongest ever is not a giant… Messi, even if I prefer Ronaldo: the first is the best, a gift of nature, but I appreciate CR7 for how he built himself. If you are smaller you have the advantage of a lower center of gravity, you are more reactive. On a high ball you are in trouble. The important thing is to read the situations first.”

What has changed at Sampdoria in the last two months?

“The mentality. Before we had almost become accustomed to suffering, to being defeated. But we put an end to it, we said 'enough' and we transformed ourselves.”

Now if you lose do you get angry?

«It's Esposito's typical phrase before every match: “Pretty pissed off, huh!”. It may seem banal but if you go onto the pitch angry you're more ready, you get to the ball sooner, you press with more energy».

Kasami talks to you a lot before and during the races: how much does someone like him help you?

«Well, if he gets angry, it's better to keep quiet and nod your head (laughs). Kasami in B makes a lot of difference: physique, technique, intelligence, he reads the phases of the match, whether to speed up, slow down, his experience is felt.”

In the first 8 games you were relegated, in the second you were promoted.

«The first 8 were bad, the second 8 were normal, the next 8 we will have to be super to go back up again. Tufano said: “I like to look at things from top to bottom”. But to get there you have to give your best game after game.”

How is he helping his friend Pedrola?

“He's a bit down, for me he's a brother, we've known each other for a long time, I hope he gets completely straightened out soon and then comes to give us a hand, we're waiting for him with open arms.”

On Saturday we return away against Reggiana: have we learned the lesson from Brescia?

«The line between being presumptuous or not is thin: there we were, we thought that the matches were all the same and we conceded 3 goals without understanding how. A bit like if in boxing you take punches without knowing where they come from. You need the right approach, giving the first punch, whoever punches first punches twice.”

By the way, will you also “beat” Pirlo on your first goal like Esposito?

«No, but I want to hug him soon too. I remember the first goal with Samp's Under 17 team, heading Juventus. I dream of the first one at Marassi, with my family at the stadium: I would dedicate it to them, and then under the steps to celebrate, as if I were both on the pitch and in the stands.”