Genoa – No Serie A for Sampdoria Women. This is confirmed by the Sampdoria club itself which “communicates its disengagement from professional women’s football” but “Sampdoria will return to invest in women’s football, which will also be the cornerstone of the future social projects for the city. The club will be present in schools to promote the integration of girls into football, with inclusion and without prejudice”.

The new property explains the choice thus: “Unfortunately, the inherited economic situations and the excessive costs of managing a professional women’s team in Serie A do not allow us to continue at the moment. All this also out of respect for the creditors and employees of Sampdoria who have made various sacrifices in recent months and continue to do so to guarantee the club’s future”.