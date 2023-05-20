Genoa – Vital victory for Sampdoria Women. At the “3 Campanili” in Bogliasco the Sampdoria beat Parma with a clear 3-0 e they surpass him in the standings on the penultimate day of the poule salvation. Mango’s team finished the first half 2-0 up thanks to an own goal from Cox and a penalty from Bonfantini; by captain Tarenzi in the second half the final 3-0 in front of the president Marco Lanna (Gianni Panconi is also present on the board).

With this ko, the Emilians relegate to B, while Sampdoria remains in full swing for salvation. The direct away match against Pomigliano (who beat Como today) next Saturday will be decisive. The bells are three points ahead but behind in direct matches, in case of success Sampdoria will be saved otherwise they will be forced into a play-off against the second-placed Serie B.