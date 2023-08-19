Genoa – The future of Sampdoria Women remains in the balance. Sampdoria club owners Radrizzani and Manfredi continue to look for an investor to support the women’s team. At the moment, Samp Women is registered in Serie A and is included in the ma calendar there is great uncertainty and the players have published a letter expressing all their concern.

The letter sent by the players of Sampdoria Women

The text of the letter

“Until today we have never expressed ourselves publicly, now, given the long waiting period without response, we deem it appropriate to express our point of view.

To date, after more than four weeks of sudden and continuous changes of position by the new owners, represented by Manfredi and Radrizzani, we still don’t know the fate of Sampdoria

Women. Less than a month before the start of the Serie A championship, the available squad has not yet been called up for the start of the season. Due to these continuous delays and lack of communication we find ourselves in a state of total hardship, without accommodation or pay. In fact, unlike the men’s team, we have not yet received the payment of the June month for last season. Once again, it is clear that the rights of us women are secondary to those of our male colleagues.

These delays expose us to a greater risk of injuries that could significantly impact our career. In addition to the potential physical problems, we would like to underline the consequences that this condition has on our mental health: worries, stress,

depression, precariousness.

Before being players we are people who are suffering and who deserve respect, never shown up to now. For these reasons we strongly ask, as soon as possible, that a final decision be made, whatever it may be, to put an end to this heartbreaking situation and allow any

player to decide her own future.

The players of Sampdoria Women