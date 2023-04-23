Genoa – La Sampdoria Women regains victory in the championship after 7 months: the team coached by Salvatore Mango scores a poker at Pomigliano, wins 4-1 at the “3 Campanili” in Bogliasco and conquers three fundamental points to abandon the last place in the Poule Salvavezza of the Women’s Serie A.

The blucerchiate immediately rushed into attack and found the 1-0 in the 4th minute, with Passeri’s own goal following a treacherous cross from Baldi. Bonfantini came close to doubling a couple of times but in the 39th minute Pomigliano equalized with Martinez who intercepted a cross shot by Rabot. However, Sampdoria Women returned to the attack and closed the first 45′ 2-1 with another own goal from Passeri following a corner from Baldi.

The trio arrives in the 3rd minute of the second half: Bonfantini steals the ball on a wrong pass from Pomigliano, sprints towards the goal and makes no mistake: third goal in the last three games. He closed Re’s accounts, in the 34th minute of the second half, with a diving header following a perfect cross from Giordano. In the end it was a big party: Sampdoria Women reached 15 points and overtook Parma. Back on the field on Saturday 29 April in Bogliasco, against Sassuolo (12.30)