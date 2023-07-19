Genoa – The next two days will be decisive for understanding the future of Sampdoria Women and if the blucerchiate will participate in the Serie A conquered with safety on the pitch. The new owner, Andrea Radrizzani is assessing the situation waiting to decide whether to continue the Women in Serie A project and is looking for new sponsors.

To complete the rescue of the Sampdoria club there are many financial commitments to face, Women’s budget is about two million but in this delicate moment of restart, every expense must be weighed carefully.

At the moment, also with the new FIGC rules, Samp Women can no longer play at 3 Campanili but he will have to play in Vercelli, further inconvenience to be faced with a further increase in costs. In the event of a blucerchiata renunciation, a team between Pomigliano and Parma would be revived.